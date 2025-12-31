Pharma Manufacturing World Summit

The agenda is designed around practical, implementation-ready takeaways for manufacturing and technical operations leaders, with sessions spanning future-ready CMC, operational excellence, quality systems, manufacturing innovation and supply chain execution. The event emphasizes peer benchmarking through case studies, interactive workshops and structured networking.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

SVPs/VPs/Directors of Manufacturing and Technical Operations

Quality leadership (QA/QC, compliance, regulatory quality, QMS)

Supply chain and external manufacturing leaders

MSAT, process development, CMC and tech transfer stakeholders

Plant/site/facility leaders and operational excellence teams

Selected solution providers supporting manufacturing, quality, digital and supply chain capabilities

Scale

A closed-door, executive-style summit format with structured one-to-one meetings and a curated sponsor/partner presence.

The organiser does not consistently publish a single fixed headline number for total attendees or exhibitors on the main event pages.

What to expect