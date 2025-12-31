Pharma Manufacturing World Summit

Massachusetts, USABoston Marriott Copley Place
A senior-level forum focused on the strategies, technologies and operational models shaping modern pharmaceutical manufacturing.
The agenda is designed around practical, implementation-ready takeaways for manufacturing and technical operations leaders, with sessions spanning future-ready CMC, operational excellence, quality systems, manufacturing innovation and supply chain execution. The event emphasizes peer benchmarking through case studies, interactive workshops and structured networking.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- SVPs/VPs/Directors of Manufacturing and Technical Operations
- Quality leadership (QA/QC, compliance, regulatory quality, QMS)
- Supply chain and external manufacturing leaders
- MSAT, process development, CMC and tech transfer stakeholders
- Plant/site/facility leaders and operational excellence teams
- Selected solution providers supporting manufacturing, quality, digital and supply chain capabilities
Scale
- A closed-door, executive-style summit format with structured one-to-one meetings and a curated sponsor/partner presence.
- The organiser does not consistently publish a single fixed headline number for total attendees or exhibitors on the main event pages.
What to expect
- A meeting-heavy programme built around case studies, interactive workshops and peer discussion
- Content spanning CMC modernisation, continuous/sustainable manufacturing, quality and compliance integration, PAT and real-time release approaches, and supply chain operating models
- Pre-arranged one-to-one meetings facilitated by the organiser to connect attendees around shared priorities
- Focused networking designed for senior decision-makers in pharma manufacturing, quality and supply chain
