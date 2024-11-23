Pharma Mar Antiglaucoma Products

- Spanish company Pharma Mar says that it has discovered over 16 compounds it believes are active against glaucoma. The firm focuses on drug discovery from marine sources. The US National Eye Institute is understood to be preparing to initiate animal testing of the drugs from early next year, and it is hoped that human studies will start at the end of 1995, reports Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.
