Pharma Mar's Ocean Therapeutics Get An Airing

Pharma Mar, which was set up in Spain in 1986, has to date obtained around 340 different potential therapeutic entities from marine organisms. At present, it is engaged in several programs for the development of drug candidates for the treatment of malignancies such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and leukemia, and cancers of the prostate, lung, colon, breast and nervous system. In addition, Pharma Mar has been looking at ocean-derived compounds for a treatment of HIV and hopes to have an agent for the treatment of malaria in Phase I in the near future.

Presenting a summary of Pharma Mar's profile and an up-to-date account of its product portfolio at the Biopartnering Europe conference held in London, UK, last week, vice president of finance and administration Carlos Colilla spoke optimistically of the future for his company's lead anticancer compounds, dehyrodidemnin B (DDB) and ecteinascidins (ETs) 743, 729 and 722, and B07 for malaria.

Lead Compounds DDB is a close relative of didemnin B (DB), a compound derived from the trunicate Trididemnum solidum that is in Phase II as a treatment for various cancers. The company believes DDB is a more potent and effective anticancer agent than DB, and as such is set to supersede the latter compound as a development priority. DDB was isolated from a different trunicate, Apidium albicans, and in laboratory studies has shown itself to have strong antitumor activity, displaying higher activity than DB against several tumor cell lines, and in vivo activity against P388 leukemia, B16 melanoma and Lewis Lung Carcinoma (with evidence of complete tumor regression) that was not seen for DB. Further to this, DDB has also displayed antiviral and immunosupressant activity; Pharma Mar has a collaboration with France's Pasteur Institute to evaluate DDB's potential to modulate the immune system to combat HIV infection. The company expects to complete preclinical studies for DDB as an anticancer agent during 1995.