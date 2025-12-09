Pharma Market Research Conference East

4 February 20266 February 2025
New Jersey, USANewark Liberty International Airport Marriott
A senior-level gathering focused on practical, insight-driven decision-making in pharma, biotech, medical devices and diagnostics.
The programme is built around real-world case studies, methods and best practices across the market research workflow—from understanding customer and patient needs, to shaping brand strategy, messaging and campaign development, to strengthening competitive insight. The format typically combines main conference days with optional pre-conference masterclasses, creating a concentrated environment for learning, benchmarking approaches and building relationships with peers working on similar commercial and research challenges.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Market research, insights and analytics leaders in pharma, biotech, medical devices and diagnostics
- Commercial, brand and strategy teams who use research to shape positioning and go-to-market planning
- Competitive intelligence and forecasting stakeholders
- Research partners and solution providers supporting primary research and insights generation
Scale
- The organiser promotes PMRC as a long-running, senior-level conference for market research executives.
- A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently published on the main event overview page.
What to expect
- Two main conference days with practical sessions, presentations and discussion focused on pharma and life sciences market research
- Optional pre-conference masterclasses for deeper skill-building and methods-focused learning
- Strong peer networking with senior insights professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech and diagnostics
- Opportunities to engage with sponsors/exhibitors and research partners supporting the insights ecosystem
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news