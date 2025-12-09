Pharma Market Research Conference East

The programme is built around real-world case studies, methods and best practices across the market research workflow—from understanding customer and patient needs, to shaping brand strategy, messaging and campaign development, to strengthening competitive insight. The format typically combines main conference days with optional pre-conference masterclasses, creating a concentrated environment for learning, benchmarking approaches and building relationships with peers working on similar commercial and research challenges.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Market research, insights and analytics leaders in pharma, biotech, medical devices and diagnostics

Commercial, brand and strategy teams who use research to shape positioning and go-to-market planning

Competitive intelligence and forecasting stakeholders

Research partners and solution providers supporting primary research and insights generation

Scale

The organiser promotes PMRC as a long-running, senior-level conference for market research executives.

A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently published on the main event overview page.

What to expect