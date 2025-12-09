Tuesday 9 December 2025

Pharma Market Research Conference East

Visit event website
4 February 20266 February 2025
New Jersey, USANewark Liberty International Airport Marriott
A senior-level gathering focused on practical, insight-driven decision-making in pharma, biotech, medical devices and diagnostics.

The programme is built around real-world case studies, methods and best practices across the market research workflow—from understanding customer and patient needs, to shaping brand strategy, messaging and campaign development, to strengthening competitive insight. The format typically combines main conference days with optional pre-conference masterclasses, creating a concentrated environment for learning, benchmarking approaches and building relationships with peers working on similar commercial and research challenges.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Market research, insights and analytics leaders in pharma, biotech, medical devices and diagnostics
  • Commercial, brand and strategy teams who use research to shape positioning and go-to-market planning
  • Competitive intelligence and forecasting stakeholders
  • Research partners and solution providers supporting primary research and insights generation

Scale

  • The organiser promotes PMRC as a long-running, senior-level conference for market research executives.
  • A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not consistently published on the main event overview page.

What to expect

  • Two main conference days with practical sessions, presentations and discussion focused on pharma and life sciences market research
  • Optional pre-conference masterclasses for deeper skill-building and methods-focused learning
  • Strong peer networking with senior insights professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech and diagnostics
  • Opportunities to engage with sponsors/exhibitors and research partners supporting the insights ecosystem


Today's issue

FDA column calls for evidence-based trial design for CAR-T therapies in oncology
Biotechnology
FDA column calls for evidence-based trial design for CAR-T therapies in oncology
9 December 2025
Biotechnology
New EC approval for Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro
9 December 2025
Biotechnology
Sanegene closes over $110 million series B to advance RNAi pipeline
9 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ascletis posts encouraging Phase II data for oral obesity drug
9 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK ends synthetic lethality pact with Ideaya
9 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
Kallyope advances elismetrep after mid-stage migraine win
9 December 2025
Biotechnology
Prospects for Priligy as first mover CAR-T therapy for lymphoblastic leukemia in China
9 December 2025

Company Spotlight

A TechBio company that specializes in developing personalized vaccines and immunotherapies through its advanced AI-Immunology™ platform. The company bridges artificial intelligence technology, bioinformatics, and drug development to bring novel immunotherapies to patients facing cancer and infectious diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze