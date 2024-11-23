Pharma Marketing Ethics In Poland

In Poland, a Pharmaceutical Marketing Ethics Code has been signed bythe Polish Pharmacy Economic Chamber, the Polish Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry and Medical Equipment and the Association of Representatives of Pharmaceutical Companies in Poland, reports the PAP news agency.

Meantime, new drug industry enterprises to be set up in a special 475-hectaire economic zone in Poland's Gorzow province, with investment of $1 billion, will create hundreds of new jobs, reports PAP.