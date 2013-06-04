Friday 9 January 2026

$10M milestone for Isis Pharma from AstraZeneca for ISIS-ARRx to treat prostate cancer

Pharmaceutical
4 June 2013

USA-based Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) says that Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has added a second development candidate, ISIS-ARRx, to its collaboration, meaning that Isis has earned a $10 million milestone payment associated with this decision.

ISIS-ARRx is an antisense drug designed to treat patients with prostate cancer by inhibiting the production of the androgen receptor (AR). AstraZeneca is planning to develop ISIS-ARRx broadly to treat patients under a variety of settings during the course of prostate cancer treatment, including both as a single agent and in combination therapy.

In 2012, Isis entered into a collaboration with AstraZeneca to discover and develop antisense drugs to treat cancer. With the selection of ISIS-ARRx, Isis has earned $35 million in upfront and milestone payments from AstraZeneca and is eligible for additional milestone payments as the drug progresses in development as well as royalties on sales if ISIS-ARRx is successfully commercialized.

