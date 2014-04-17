Thursday 8 January 2026

2014 “drugs to watch” as potential blockbusters

Pharmaceutical
17 April 2014
2014-cropped

The Thomson Reuters Intellectual Property & Science business has released its annual forecast of the leading drugs to watch in 2014, including three potential blockbuster treatments anticipated to attain more than $1 billion in sales through 2019, after entering the marketplace this year.

The analysis points to three potential blockbuster drugs:

  • Sovaldi (sofosbuvir): Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) oral NS5B ploymersase inhibitor for treating hepatitis C virus (HCV) was approved by the FDA in December 2013 and is expected to reach a consensus of $2.4 billion in sales in 2014, rising to its peak in sales in an estimated $9.1 billion in 2019.
  • Anoro Ellipta: GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK)/Theravance’s (Nasdaq: THRX) Anoro Ellipta, which contains two bronchodilators for the long-term, once-daily maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is predicted to outsell its developers’ 2013 potential blockbuster Relovair (fluticasone/vilanterol) in the COPD field, with forecasted sales of $3 billion through 2019.
  • Idelalisib: Gilead filed this oral P13K p110-delta subunit inhibitor for US approval for indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September 2013 and for European approval for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and INHL in October 2013. A US filing for CLL is also planned. This treatment demonstrated significant efficacy in a phase III CLL trial; however, idelalisib faces stiff competition in the CLL marketplace.

