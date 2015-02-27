2015 outlook for US and EU pharma; report

According to this Global Pharma US & EU Outlook 2015 report, strategy diversification stays divested as productivity measurements, divestment of non-core assets result in healthy cash position and will accelerate next wave of targeted acquisition.

In the recent years, several new therapies have been approved in the area of diabetes (SGLT-2, GLP-1 agonists), multiple sclerosis (MS), hepatitis C virus (HCV), melanoma and breast cancer from major pharmaceutical companies. Many of them are expected to reach multibillion dollars peak sales in the near-term which is likely to compensate the patent expiry loss in top-line revenue, according to the report.