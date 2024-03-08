24-month data indicate sustained cognitive benefits for AD patients with HMTM

Singapore-based TauRx Pharmaceuticals, which is seeking treatments for Alzheimer’s and related neurodegenerative diseases, presented the 24-month data from its Phase III LUCIDITY trial of hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM) at the AD/PD 2024 Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

The company noted that mew 24-month data show sustained benefits across the disease spectrum from early to moderate dementia. Analyses comparing the study participants to closely matched real world data and meta-analytical controls, showed significantly reduced disease progression in participants in the LUCIDITY trial. In the early disease subgroup there was a significant reduction in transition to the dementia stage of Alzheimer’s disease (AD).