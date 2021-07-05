Monday 12 January 2026

$244 million funding for high-priced drugs for children in Russia

5 July 2021
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to allocate 17.9 billion roubles ($244 million) for the needs of the Circle of Kindness Foundation, a Russian public fund specializing on the procurement of high-priced drugs for children with severe and rare diseases.

Of this total,10.6 billion roubles for the first time will be spent on the purchase of drugs that are not registered in Russia. This is the third tranche allocated by the government to the Foundation in 2021.

As part of these plans are purchases of such unregistered drugs in the local market, such a Qarziba (dinutuximab beta) from EUSA Pharma for the treatment of neuroblastoma, Trikafta (elexacaftor, tezacaftor and ivacaftor) from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) and Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec), for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Russian sales of middle and high-priced original drugs steadily growing
15 June 2021
Russian government to use interventions in domestic pharma pricing
25 May 2021
Russian government to provide subsidies to domestic drug exporters
10 May 2021
Russia increases purchases of anti-COVID-19 drugs
20 July 2021


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech'
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda's sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


