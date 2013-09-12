271 vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases being developed in USA

The USA’s biopharmaceutical companies are developing 271 vaccines to prevent and treat a variety of conditions, according to a new report from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

The 271 vaccines in development span a wide array of diseases, and employ new scientific strategies and technologies. These potential vaccines – all in human clinical trials or under review by the US Food and Drug Administration – include 137 for infectious diseases, 99 for cancer, 15 for allergies and 10 for neurological disorders. Examples include a therapeutic vaccine for HIV intended to delay disease progression, a monoclonal antibody vaccine that targets both pandemic and seasonal influenza, a genetically-modified vaccine designed for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, and an irradiated vaccine for protection against malaria.

There are 204 active clinical trials for vaccines in the USA, including 107 that have not yet started recruiting patients or seeking volunteers. These trials, in combination with the new scientific approaches researchers are using, build on the successful history of vaccination against infectious diseases, said the report. For example, advances in areas such as genomics are enabling researchers to develop therapeutic vaccines, including immunotherapies for some types of cancer and other diseases. In addition, vaccines today are not limited to injectables; new delivery methods include nasal sprays, powders and transdermal applications, among others.