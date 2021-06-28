2mg Ozempic superior reductions in blood sugar vs 1mg in type 2 diabetes

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has presented data showing that an investigational 2.0mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) provided statistically-significant and superior reductions in blood sugar (HbA1C) compared with Ozempic 1.0mg.

These data were the outcome of the SUSTAIN FORTE trial, a Phase IIIb, 40-week, efficacy and safety trial comparing once-weekly semaglutide 2.0mg versus Ozempic 1.0mg as add-on to metformin with or without sulfonylureas in 961 adults with type 2 diabetes in need of additional blood sugar reduction. The results were presented at the 81st Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and primary results are in press for publication in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

The trial met its primary endpoint, where people treated with once-weekly semaglutide 2.0mg with an elevated mean baseline HbA1C of 8.9% demonstrated a statistically-significant and superior 2.2% reduction in HbA1C compared with a reduction of 1.9% seen with Ozempic 1.0mg after 40 weeks, when taken as intended.