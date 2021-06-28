Sunday 11 January 2026

2mg Ozempic superior reductions in blood sugar vs 1mg in type 2 diabetes

Pharmaceutical
28 June 2021
novo_nordisk_2021_night_small

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has presented data showing that an investigational 2.0mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) provided statistically-significant and superior reductions in blood sugar (HbA1C) compared with Ozempic 1.0mg.

These data were the outcome of the SUSTAIN FORTE trial, a Phase IIIb, 40-week, efficacy and safety trial comparing once-weekly semaglutide 2.0mg versus Ozempic 1.0mg as add-on to metformin with or without sulfonylureas in 961 adults with type 2 diabetes in need of additional blood sugar reduction. The results were presented at the 81st Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and primary results are in press for publication in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

The trial met its primary endpoint, where people treated with once-weekly semaglutide 2.0mg with an elevated mean baseline HbA1C of 8.9% demonstrated a statistically-significant and superior 2.2% reduction in HbA1C compared with a reduction of 1.9% seen with Ozempic 1.0mg after 40 weeks, when taken as intended.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Prioritization of Ozempic supply for type 2 diabetes during shortage in Australia
19 May 2022
Biotechnology
8-10 years ahead' of field in oral delivery, senior execs say Novo is becoming a GLP-1 company
16 May 2018
Pharmaceutical
Ozempic superior in lowering blood sugar and weight vs placebo
4 March 2019


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze