3.3% rise in prescriptions dispensed in England

Pharmaceutical
8 July 2015

According to the just released Prescription Cost Analysis (PCA) by the Health and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC) for England, 1,064.6 million prescription items were dispensed in 2014, a 3.3% increase (34.5 million items) on the previous year and a 55.2% increase (378.4 million items) since 2004.

Other key findings include:

  • The total net ingredient cost of prescriptions dispensed in 2014 increased to £8.9 billion ($13.88 billion), from £8.6 billion in 2013, an increase of 2.6% (£227.5 million). This is a 9.6% increase (£773.0 million) on 2004, when the total cost was £8.1 billion. 
  • The leading British National formulary (BNF) Section in terms of net ingredient cost (NIC) for the eighth year in succession, is BNF 6.1 Drugs used in diabetes.
  • In terms of therapeutic area, the greatest increase in the volume of prescribing in 2014 is of BNF Section 4.3, Antidepressant drugs, (3.8 million items).
  • 89.9% of all prescription items were dispensed free of charge, with 60.0% dispensed free to patients claiming age exemption (aged 60 and over).
  • Simvastatin was the most commonly prescribed chemical with 37.8 million items dispensed in 2014, whilst fluticasone propionate (Inh) had the greatest NIC, £394.5 million.

