30% increase in R&D projects for neglected diseases in 2014; report

Trade group the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) has released the 2014 Status Report on pharmaceutical R&D projects to address neglected diseases, showing there has been a 30% increase in such work.
The report lists 186 R&D projects supported by IFPMA members to develop new or improved medicines and vaccines for 11 neglected conditionsthat each year kill or disable millions of people in low- and middle-income countries. Of the 186 treatments or vaccines R&D projects, 28 are undergoing early stage clinical trials, while 10 currently go through the final stages of demonstrating their efficacy, quality and safety.
The 10 more imminent breakthroughs concern tuberculosis (TB; three projects), malaria (five projects), dengue (one project), and intestinal worms (one project), nearing the end of what is on average a 10 to 15 years R&D process.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze