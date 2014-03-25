37 new medicines in development for Parkinson’s disease by PhRMA firms

The USA’s biopharmaceutical research companies currently are developing 37 innovative new medicines to help the estimated 10 million people worldwide who are living with Parkinson’s disease.
These medicines in development – all either in clinical trials or under review by the Food and Drug Administration – include 23 for Parkinson’s disease, 11 for related conditions and three diagnostics, according to a new report by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), which is available on the trade group’s web site: http://www.phrma.org/
Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the USA. It is unknown exactly how many Americans are living with Parkinson’s, but estimates range up to 1.5 million. Each year, around 60,000 additional patients are newly diagnosed, and this does not reflect the thousands of cases that go undetected. Without any change, by 2040 the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease is expected to more than double.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze