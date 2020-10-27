3rd-qtr shows 11% core operating growth for Novartis, but profits down

Shares of Novartis (NOVN: VX) dipped 1.5% to 75.19 Swiss France by late morning after the Swiss pharma giant posted third-quarter 2020 financial results, which showed higher sales but a downturn in profit, mainly due to legal provisions, according to the company, which settled a legal case where the French government fined it 385 million euros ($455 million) over abusive practices.
Based on continuing operations, net sales for the quarter were $12.3 billion (+1%, 0% constant exchange), driven by volume growth of 7 percentage points, offset by price erosion of 4 percentage points and the negative impact from generic competition of 3 percentage points. This missed the $12.7 billion consensus forecast.
Operating income was $2.4 billion (+2%, +9% cc) mainly due to lower spending, improved gross margin and gains on financial assets, partly offset by higher legal charges.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze