$600 million investment shows scale of Paxlovid potential

The leading developer of vaccines and therapeutics for coronavirus disease, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), is to build new facilities in France as part of a near-$600 million investment in production of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir).

While the antiviral is not approved in the European Union, it has been authorized for emergency use, and the European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing an application for conditional marketing approval.

The USA and the UK have both approved the treatment, which is a combination of two pills, for people who are at risk of developing severe disease.