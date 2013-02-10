71% of respondents to Cegedim study developing regional standards across Europe in anticipation of new legislation

Cegedim Relationship Management has released its third annual thought leadership white paper, 2012 European Trends in Aggregate Spend, Transparency and Disclosure, which analyzes insights from European decision makers to provide a holistic view of compliance trends and forecasts. The report outlines Europe’s regulatory influx, which surprisingly, in some countries overshadows US levels; as well as assessments of companies’ current procedures, systems and strategies.

Europe must now observe an increasingly formidable structure of regulations aimed at the Life Sciences industry. Precisely, the UK Bribery Act has recently strengthened its provisions, and the newly enacted Reforme du Medicament in France features reporting requirements that far outshine the US PPACA’s Sunshine Provisions. Motivated by highly-publicized violations, European officials are moving forward on an agenda that will have an effect on commercial operations indefinitely.