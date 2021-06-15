9 Meters ahead of the rest in fight against celiac disease

Getting celiac disease (CD) diagnosed can be a long and difficult path for patients, and with no effective treatments available, the outcome is often a burdensome impact on quality of life.

For North Carolina, USA-based firm 9 Meters Biopharma (Nasdaq: NMTR), CD represents the primary target in gastroenterology for a pipeline which includes multiple compounds with a variety of therapeutic approaches.

People with CD cannot tolerate the consumption of gluten, due to a disorder in the immune system which results in bodily tissues being attacked, causing symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain and bloating.