97% of Australians want new cancer medicines subsidized through PBS

New findings released by Newspollshows overwhelming support for access to new cancer medicines through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), for Australian patients.

Newspoll found 97% of Australians strongly support the subsidization of cancer medicines for curable cancers, including 95% supporting medicines that ease symptoms and extend the life of patients with terminal cancer.

These findings coincide with a new White Paper – Improving access to cancer medicines – released by the Cancer Drugs Alliance (CDA), launched today.