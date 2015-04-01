A$75 million committed for new medicine subsidies in Australia

The Australian government has announced a further A$75 million ($58 million) commitment to list three new drugs on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).
From April 1, 2015, the following listings will be added to the PBS:
alemtuzumab (trade name Lemtrada), from French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS);
everolimus (Afinitor), from Swiss giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) for the treatment of metastatic or unresectable, well-differentiated malignant pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (pNET); and
leuprorelin (Lucrin), from Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), for the treatment of central precocious puberty (CPP).
