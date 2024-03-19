A close look at Oman’s pharmaceutical industry

Since the early 1980s, the Sultanate of Oman has been one of the first countries in the MENA region to establish “a state reserve stock” of essential medicines and medical supplies to deal with emergency situations, mitigate the effects of epidemics and disasters, and provide the necessary medical and emergency care at the proper time.

In 1983, the reserve stock budget was increased from OMR 800,000 ($2.01 million) to OMR 1.1 million, and the approved budget for 2004 was raised to OMR 4.2 million. In 2005, a warehouse with a storage capacity of 1,520 square meters was built in the Wilayat of Bausher in Muscat Governorate, to accommodate the increased volume of stored medicines and medical supplies.