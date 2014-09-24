Decline in sales rep access makes digital communications vital, says ZS report

Digital communication channels are becoming increasingly important as cost pressures mean drug reps reduce in-person visits, according to a new report by global sales and marketing consultants at ZS.

Communicating using a customized mix of digital media and visits from sales representatives now makes the best opportunities to engage with physicians, according to ZS’s new AffinityMonitor, measuring health care provider engagement across various communication channels.

The report has studied the behavior that indicates channel preference of more than 500,000 clinicians, and cross-channel metrics for in-person promotion and alternative communication channels such as mobile alerts, telesales, webinars and direct mail.