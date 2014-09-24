Decline in sales rep access makes digital communications vital, says ZS report

Digital communication channels are becoming increasingly important as cost pressures mean drug reps reduce in-person visits, according to a new report by global sales and marketing consultants at ZS.
Communicating using a customized mix of digital media and visits from sales representatives now makes the best opportunities to engage with physicians, according to ZS’s new AffinityMonitor, measuring health care provider engagement across various communication channels.
The report has studied the behavior that indicates channel preference of more than 500,000 clinicians, and cross-channel metrics for in-person promotion and alternative communication channels such as mobile alerts, telesales, webinars and direct mail.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze