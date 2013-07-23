A growing market for pharmaceuticals in Iran

Iran’s spending on pharmaceuticals is forecast to reach $4.14 billion by 2019, according to market insight firm Frost & Sullivan.

The country is ranked 15th among Middle East and Africa (MEA) countries in terms of long-term investment potential. With a population of 75 million – more than 50% under the age of 35 – and wealth coming in from its oil and gas reservoirs, Iran’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow at an average of 2.4% over the next 10 years.