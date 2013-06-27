A short history of Japanese medicine; an alternative view - by P Reed Maurer

The first recorded outside medical influence on Japan was traditional Chinese medicine introduced via Korea in the 5th century. Diagnosis (Chung-i) was based primarily upon meticulous palpation of the pulse at each wrist. The therapeutic approach was via medicines, acupuncture, and moxibustion. Ginseng and powdered horn were the chief therapeutic agents. Among Japanese these influences continue to persist today, 1600 years later, says P Reed Maurer, long-time Japanese pharma industry watcher and president of International Alliances Limited (IAL), in an exclusive article for The Pharma Letter.

The first Westerners to arrive in Japan were not doctors. They were Portuguese sailors blown ashore at Tanegashima in 1542. Interesting quirk of history that this site is now where Japan launches its satellites into space. And the lasting influence of people from Portugal is tempura, now considered fine Japanese cuisine.