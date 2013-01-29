AAA boosts European radiopharma manufacturing network buying Barnatron and Cadisa of Spain

Continuing its European expansion, French molecular nuclear medicine firm Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) has acquired two radiopharmaceutical companies in Barcelona, Spain: Barnatron and Catalana De Dispensacion, (Cadisa) from ERESA Grupo Medico (majority shareholder) and Molypharma. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Established in 2001, Barnatron is an authorized manufacturer and distributor of radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic use in Positron Emission Tomography (PET). The company’s manufacturing laboratory is the only one in Spain to have two high-capacity cyclotrons, which ensure reliable delivery to its customers in Catalonia, Madrid, Andalucia, the Balearics, Levante, La Rioja, Aragón and the Canary Islands. Barnatron also works closely with the Experimental Molecular Imaging Center (CIME), conducting research into new radiopharmaceuticals in collaboration with the unit of Glycocojugate Chemistry from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC). For the year ended 2012, Barnatron had sales totaling 2.6 million euros ($3.5 million).