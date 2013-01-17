AAA in deal to produce and develop radipoharma products for Polish market

French molecular nuclear medicines specialist Advanced Accelerator Applications SA (AAA), and its Polish subsidiary Advanced Accelerator Applications Polska, have signed a long-term collaboration agreement with UWRC, a fully-owned subsidiary of the University of Warsaw, to manufacture and develop radiopharmaceutical products for the Polish market.
Under the terms of the deal, AAA will manage the Radiopharmaceutical Production and Research Center, located in the Heavy Ion Laboratory at the University of Warsaw, Poland. AAA will manufacture and supply hospitals in Poland with Gluscan, its FluoroDeoxyGlucose (FDG) tracer and other products. Gluscan is used in positron emission tomography (PET) to image and diagnose a number of diseases including cancer, CNS and autoimmune disorders. Both UWRC, jointly with the Heavy Ion Laboratory, and AAA will conduct research in the facilities with the aim of developing new radiopharmaceutical products.
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