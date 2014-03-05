Thursday 8 January 2026

AAAAI 2014: Merck announces positive results of study in sublingual dust allergen immunotherapy tablet

Pharmaceutical
5 March 2014
merck-700

Pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced results from a Phase IIb study evaluating two doses of its investigational house dust mite sublingual immunotherapy tablet (MK-8237).

The data were presented for the first time during a late-breaking oral session at the 2014 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) in San Diego. The study was conducted in 124 adult patients 18 years of age and older with house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis, with or without conjunctivitis, using an environmental exposure chamber. In the study, MK-8237 at once-daily doses of six Development Units (DU) and 12 DU produced a significant dose- and time-dependent reduction in average total nasal symptom score (TNSS) over the last four hours of the chamber challenge at week 24 of treatment, compared to the primary efficacy endpoint of the study. TNSS is the total score for four nasal symptoms: itchy nose, blocked nose, runny nose and sneezing.

Sean Curtis, vice president, Respiratory and Immunology, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “Merck is committed to the research and development of sublingual tablet immunotherapy options for the treatment of allergic rhinitis. We look forward to continuing with Phase III research, which will provide further insight into the safety and efficacy of MK-8237.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze