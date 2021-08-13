AAIC 2021 wraps up with research uplift, COVID links and Aduhelm data

As the dust settles on this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), the industry is left with a wealth of insight from some of the leading scientists in the field - much of which will point the way for potential therapeutic breakthroughs.

Naturally, the recent US Food and Drug Administration approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab), from Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai (TYO: 4523), featured heavily among discussions.

There remains a considerable amount of controversy over the regulatory nod, made under the US Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval scheme, but the product will undoubtedly represent a significant commercial opportunity for the firms.