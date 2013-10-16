Abbott Labs beats forecasts, despite China woes

US health care firm Abbott Laboratories (NYSEL ABT), which last year spun off its research-based prescription medicines into AbbVie, reported third-quarter 2013 earnings from continuing operations of $773 million, or $0.49 per share, compared with $339 million, or $0.21 per share in the like, year-earlier period. Excluding special items, Abbott earnings per share were $0.55, beating analysts’ average expectations of $0. 51.
Third-quarter 2013 worldwide sales of $5.4 billion increased 4.3% on an operational basis, with strong performance in Diagnostics and Medical Devices. The sales disruption in International Nutrition – notably its infant formula business in China - is estimated to have reduced Abbott's total worldwide sales growth by nearly 2 percentage points. On a reported basis, sales increased 2.0%, including an unfavorable 2.3% effect of foreign exchange.
Sales in developed markets in the third quarter were $3.2 billion, increasing 1.8% on an operational basis and relatively flat on a reported basis. This operational sales growth represents a sequential improvement versus second quarter, driven by low-single-digit growth in Medical Devices and Nutrition and mid-single-digit growth in Diagnostics. Leading market positions and new technologies are delivering profitable growth in developed markets. Sales in emerging markets in the third quarter were $2.2 billion, increasing 8.1% on an operational basis and 5.3% on a reported basis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze