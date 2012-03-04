Abbott unit snaps up LIMS distributors

As part of a series of strategic moves to build its laboratory information management system (LIMS) business in Europe and emerging markets in Latin America and Africa, STARLIMS Technologies, a subsidiary of US health care major Abbott (NYSE: ABT), has announced the acquisition of several longtime distribution partners.
These acquisitions include STARLIMS' French distributor Varilab; operations of two privately held Spanish businesses, now operating as STARLIMS Iberica; a privately-held Dutch company, now operating as STARLIMS Netherlands, with a branch office in Solna, Sweden; and the business of its Israeli distribution partner, STARLIMS Israel. In addition, the company established STARLIMS Germany GmbH, with offices in Witten, Germany, to provide direct support for its German and Swiss customers.
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