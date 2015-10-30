AbbVie 3rd-qtr sales and earnings beat expectations

US pharma group AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) saws it shares gain 9.2% to $59.09 in early trading, after it reported that third-quarter 2015 revenues had increases 26.2% to $5.944 billion on an operational basis (excluding 7.8% unfavorable exchange); reported sales increased 18.4%, beating analysts’ estimates of $5.89 billion.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding one-time items rose to $1.13 a share, up nearly 27% and topping the average analyst estimate of $1.08, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Net income more than doubled to $1.24 billion, or $0.74 a share, up from $506 million in the year-earlier quarter.
Raises full-year 2015 outlook
