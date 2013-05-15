AbbVie and Alvine link up on investigational oral therapy for celiac disease

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and privately-held Alvine Pharmaceuticals, a leader in celiac disease therapeutics development, have entered into a global collaboration to develop a novel oral treatment for patients with celiac disease, currently in Phase II development.

This collaboration builds on AbbVie's expertise and leadership in the field of gastroenterology with its on-market products to treat Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and diseases associated with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.