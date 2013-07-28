AbbVie beats expectations, as Humira keeps growing

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), spun-out from Abbott Laboratories from the start of this year, reported second-quarter 2013 net income of $1.07 billion, or $0.66 per share, compared with $1.27 billion, or $0.80 per share, in the like year earlier quarter, partly due to income tax expense of $300 million, more than double from 2012.
Excluding one-time charges the company would have earned $1.7 billion, or $0.82 per share, topping the average estimate of Wall Street analysts, who predicted $0.79 per share, according to FactSet. AbbVie’s shares edged 1.2% higher to $44.79 in after-hours trading on Friday (July 26).
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