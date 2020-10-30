AbbVie climbs on impressive financial results

Shares in US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) were 5% higher after Friday morning’s trading in New York.

The company’s third-quarter 2020 financial results clearly impressed markets, and suggest that the company is progressing well with its integration of newly-acquired Allergan.

Partly owing to this acquisition, adjusted net revenues for the quarter jumped by 51.9%, reaching $12.88 billion. The rise was put at 4.1% on a comparable operational basis. Analysts had predicted the figure to be $12.72 billion.