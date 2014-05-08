AbbVie files for EU marketing approval for its all-oral, interferon-free hepatitis C therapy

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has submitted marketing authorization applications (MAAs) to the European Medicines Agency for approval of its investigational, all-oral, interferon-free regimen for the treatment of adult patients with chronic genotype 1 (GT1) hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.

The MAAs are supported by data from the largest all-oral, interferon-free clinical program in GT1 patients conducted to date, which consists of six Phase III studies that include more than 2,300 patients in over 25 countries.