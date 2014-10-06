AbbVie gains expanded approval for Humira by FDA

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for an extension of the approved indications for its blockbuster drug Humira (adalimumab).
Humira was approved in the USA in 2008 for polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis in patients aged four and over, but has now been approved for moderately to severe polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis to reducing signs and symptoms in patients of two years old and over.
It will be available to patients aged two years and over living with polyarticular JIA with the dose based on patient weight. Symptoms include painful, swollen and tender joints, limping, morning stiffness, decreased activity and the reluctance to use an arm or leg. Early diagnosis and appropriate management of JIA are important in managing this chronic disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze