AbbVie has spectacles in its sights with novel eye drug

AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) ophthalmic unit, Allergan Eye Care, has produced encouraging data for a candidate which could replace glasses for age-related far-sightedness, known medically as presbyopia.
Pilocarpine (AGN-190584), an investigational ophthalmic solution under development for the treatment of presbyopia, is supported by positive data from the Phase III GEMINI 1 study.
Multiple data presentations at the annual meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery show the trial met both its primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, with patients achieving near and intermediate vision gains.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze