AbbVie maintains growth as life beyond Humira edges closer

Pharmaceutical
2 February 2022
US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has presented its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.

The company’s net revenues for the quarter were $14.89 billion, an increase of 7.4% on a reported basis but slightly below analysts’ estimates of $14.97 billion. Excluding items, AbbVie earned $3.31 per share, beating Wall Street predictions of $3.29 per share.

For 2021 as a whole, net revenues were $56.2 billion, an increase of 22.7%, while adjusted earnings were $12.70, up 20%.

