AbbVie opens expanded manufacturing facility in Ireland

The chairman and chief of US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Richard Gonzalez, accompanied by other senior executives, officially opened the company's newly expanded facility in Sligo, Ireland today. The ceremony was attended by the Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister), Enda Kenny.
The site is a strategic asset for AbbVie due to its involvement in the commercialization and manufacturing of AbbVie pipeline products in liver disease, oncology and women's health. The expansion provides increased manufacturing capacity to deliver on AbbVie's existing portfolio of medicines and to support potential new therapies within AbbVie's pipeline.
85 million euros invested in the expansion
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze