AbbVie opens expanded manufacturing facility in Ireland

The chairman and chief of US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Richard Gonzalez, accompanied by other senior executives, officially opened the company's newly expanded facility in Sligo, Ireland today. The ceremony was attended by the Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister), Enda Kenny.

The site is a strategic asset for AbbVie due to its involvement in the commercialization and manufacturing of AbbVie pipeline products in liver disease, oncology and women's health. The expansion provides increased manufacturing capacity to deliver on AbbVie's existing portfolio of medicines and to support potential new therapies within AbbVie's pipeline.

85 million euros invested in the expansion