AbbVie pips Gilead to dominate Japan's hepatitis C virus digital marketing space

The hepatitis C virus (HCV) therapeutics market in Japan is highly competitive with stiff competition between USA-based drugmakers Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).
However, AbbVie has taken an edge over Gilead in terms of HCV-related digital initiatives, finds analytics company GlobalData.
According to GlobalData’s ‘Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center’, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of HCV in Japan is estimated to decrease from 1,152,875 in 2021 to 1,149,314 in 2025.
