AbbVie presents data for its investigational hepatitis C drugs in Japanese patients

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has presented new results from the Phase III GIFT-I study of its investigational, all-oral, interferon (IFN)- and ribavirin (RBV)-free, two direct-acting antiviral treatment with ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir in Japanese patients.

The results were presented at the Annual Meeting of the Japan Society of Hepatology in Kumamoto, Japan. Scott Brun, vice president, pharmaceutical development, AbbVie, said: “We are pleased to present full results from GIFT-I, which provide further insight into our hepatitis C treatment currently under priority review by the Japanese health authorities. We know physicians weigh the risks and benefits of HCV treatments for their patients as they look for an option that offers a potential cure. These data will help guide clinicians in their decision making and support AbbVie's goal of bringing an interferon- and ribavirin-free treatment to people living with genotype 1 hepatitis C in Japan.”

Study results