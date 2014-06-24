AbbVie raises expectations driven by strong performance

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has raised the midpoint of its full-year 2014 earnings-per-share guidance by six cents and now expects a full-year diluted earnings-per-share range of $3.06 to $3.16 on an adjusted basis, or $2.69 to $2.79 on a GAAP basis.
AbbVie said that its 2014 outlook continues to exclude any potential revenue from the expected 2014 US launch of its hepatitis C (HCV) therapy which has been granted accelerated review by the US Food and Drug Administration.
A statement said: “The company is raising its outlook, reflecting strong underlying business performance year to date and the expected continued positive trends over the remainder of the year, including the second quarter.”
