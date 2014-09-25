AbbVie's Humira gains added indication from US FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved US drugmaker AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Humira (adalimumab) for reducing signs and symptoms, and achieving and maintaining clinical remission, in pediatric Crohn's disease patients six years of age and older when certain other treatments have not worked well enough.
This FDA approval represents the eighth indication for Humira in the USA and makes it the first and only biologic treatment approved for use in this patient population that can be administered at home. The drug is by far AbbVie’s biggest selling product, generating sales of $3.29 billion in the second quarter of 2014.
