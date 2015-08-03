AbbVie’s Humira gets new indication, hidradenitis suppurativa, in Europe

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) says that its mega blockbuster drug Humira (adalimumab) is now approved in the European Union for the treatment of active moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (acne inversa) in adults with an inadequate response to conventional systemic HS treatment.

HS, sometimes referred to as "acne inversa" by dermatologists, is a painful, chronic inflammatory skin disease. It is estimated to impact 1% of the adult population worldwide, but prevalence numbers vary across countries. It is characterized by recurrent, painful abscesses and nodules on the skin - typically around the armpits and groin, on the buttocks and under the breasts.HS can have considerable impact on patients' daily lives, their work ability, physical activities and emotional state.

First drug cleared in Europe for HS