AbbVie’s new hepatitis C drug approved in Japan

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) says that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Viekirax (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir) as a new interferon and ribavirin-free treatment option for adult patients with chronic genotype 1 (GT1) hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, including those with compensated liver cirrhosis.

The drug is already approved in the USA [trade name Viekira Pak] and Canada. Peak sales estimates for AbbVie’s hepatitis C drugs, and competes with Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) and Harvoni (ledipasvir and sofosbuvir) are around $3 billion a year. Combined, Gilead’s two new hepatitis C drugs generated sales of $4.9 billion for the second quarter of 2015 quarter, beating Deutsche Bank expectations of $4.27 billion. Harvoni sales came in at $3.6 billion and Sovaldi $1.3 billion.