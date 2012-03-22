AbbVie selected as name for Abbott research-based spin out

Confirming its previous announcements on plans to split the US health care major, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) says that AbbVie will be the name of the new, independent research-based pharmaceutical company it expects to launch by the end of this year.

The naming of the new company is the latest milestone in the process that began in October 2011, when Abbott announced it would separate into two publicly-traded companies, one in diversified medical products and the other in research-based pharmaceuticals.