AbbVie to launch production of anti-hepatitis drugs in Russia

US pharma company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has started talks with R-Pharm, one of Russia’s largest pharmaceutical producers, for the establishment of a full-cycle of production of anti-hepatitis drugs in Russia at R-Pharm’s plant in the Yaroslavl region, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
It is planned that at the initial stage the partners will focus on the manufacture of drugs for the treatment of hepatitis C, with a possibility of a significant expansion of production during the next several years.
According to the press-service of the Yaroslavl region, Alberto Koltsi, vice president of AbbVie, has officially presented a new line of drugs that will be produced in Yaroslavl during the recently closed XIX St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
