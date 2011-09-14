Abcam to acquire biochemicals provider Ascent for $15.9 million; posts strong financials

Protein research tools supplier Abcam (AIM: ABC) says it has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of fellow UK-based Ascent Scientific, a specialist provider of biochemical reagents with international sales.

The total consideration for Ascent Scientific, a privately held company, is £10 million ($15.9 million), of which £6 million is in cash and £4 million in Abcam shares issued at 345.58 pence per share being derived from the rolling 25 day average price terminating three trading days prior to completion.