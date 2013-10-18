Thursday 8 January 2026

Ablynx and Eddingpharm sign deal to target Chinese osteoporosis market

Pharmaceutical
18 October 2013
ablynx-flags-big

Belgian drug developer Ablynx (Euronext Brussels: ABLX) has granted an exclusive license to Chinese drugmaker Eddingpharm to develop and commercialize its anti-RANKL Nanobody, ALX-0141, in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan for all indications, including osteoporosis and bone metastases.

Eddingpharm will be responsible for the clinical development, registration and commercialization in Greater China of anti-RANKL Nanobody therapeutics. Ablynx will have access to the data generated by Eddingpharm to support potential licensing discussions in other geographic regions. Ablynx will receive a 2 million euro ($2.7 million) upfront payment from Eddingpharm and is entitled to receive commercial milestone payments plus royalties of up to 20%, based on annual net sales of ALX-0141.

Edwin Moses, chairman and chief executive of Ablynx, said: “Eddingpharm is well-positioned to further develop and commercialize ALX-0141 in Greater China, which represents a rapidly growing area for bone related disorders. Our Nanobody has strong potential in this market, with very good efficacy, as measured by biomarkers, and a clean safety profile, and we look forward to collaborating with Eddingpharm and supporting them to move the programme further in development and beyond.”

